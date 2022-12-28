Last month’s performance of 7.87% for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on December 27, 2022, with Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) stock priced at $1.38, down -7.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.43 and dropped to $1.16 before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. IINN’s price has ranged from $0.98 to $5.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -134.60%. With a float of $7.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is 26.66%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -181.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.31

Technical Analysis of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN)

The latest stats from [Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., IINN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.19 million was inferior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s (IINN) raw stochastic average was set at 21.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2396, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7250. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0000. The third support level lies at $0.8400 if the price breaches the second support level.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.27 million, the company has a total of 7,796K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -16,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,670 K.