Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing MP Materials Corp. (MP) to new highs

A new trading day began on December 27, 2022, with MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) stock priced at $25.07, down -2.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.25 and dropped to $24.3101 before settling in for the closing price of $25.02. MP’s price has ranged from $24.11 to $60.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 359.70%. With a float of $145.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.54 million.

The firm has a total of 365 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.97, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +48.26.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 1,698,057. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,702 shares at a rate of $31.62, taking the stock ownership to the 1,120,014 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 53,702 for $31.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,698,057. This insider now owns 1,120,014 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +40.68 while generating a return on equity of 14.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 359.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MP Materials Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 17.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MP Materials Corp., MP], we can find that recorded value of 3.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $25.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.63. The third major resistance level sits at $26.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.19.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.28 billion, the company has a total of 177,543K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 331,950 K while annual income is 135,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 124,450 K while its latest quarter income was 63,180 K.