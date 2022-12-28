Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 28,720 M

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $66.79, soaring 0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.235 and dropped to $66.54 before settling in for the closing price of $66.73. Within the past 52 weeks, MDLZ’s price has moved between $54.72 and $69.47.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 2.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.40%. With a float of $1.36 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.37 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 79000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.10, operating margin of +15.93, and the pretax margin is +17.80.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Confectioners industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mondelez International Inc. is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 80.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 1,512,309. In this transaction EVP and President AMEA of this company sold 22,388 shares at a rate of $67.55, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s EVP, Res, Dev & Qlty sold 30,500 for $65.86, making the entire transaction worth $2,008,730. This insider now owns 32,024 shares in total.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +14.97 while generating a return on equity of 15.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.09% during the next five years compared to 24.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) saw its 5-day average volume 5.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Mondelez International Inc.’s (MDLZ) raw stochastic average was set at 87.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.38 in the near term. At $67.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.99.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 91.13 billion based on 1,365,619K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,720 M and income totals 4,300 M. The company made 7,763 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 532,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.