Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 122.34 million

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) stock priced at $0.2386, up 2.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.239 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. MULN’s price has ranged from $0.18 to $6.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -536.60%. With a float of $1.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.66 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 33,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $297,375. This insider now owns 15,843,789 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -536.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -11.30

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Looking closely at Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), its last 5-days average volume was 167.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 113.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2871, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9673. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2423. Second resistance stands at $0.2501. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2613. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2121. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2043.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 380.45 million, the company has a total of 509,294K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -36,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -59,472 K.