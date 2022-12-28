NatWest Group plc (NWG) 20 Days SMA touches 1.85%: The odds favor the bear

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $6.50, up 0.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.585 and dropped to $6.50 before settling in for the closing price of $6.48. Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has traded in a range of $4.70-$7.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -3.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 417.20%. With a float of $2.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.92 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 60000 employees.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of NatWest Group plc is 68.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.90%.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +21.25 while generating a return on equity of 7.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 417.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.31% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62

Technical Analysis of NatWest Group plc (NWG)

Looking closely at NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, NatWest Group plc’s (NWG) raw stochastic average was set at 78.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.01. However, in the short run, NatWest Group plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.57. Second resistance stands at $6.62. The third major resistance level sits at $6.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.40.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.09 billion has total of 4,893,253K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,791 M in contrast with the sum of 4,494 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,629 M and last quarter income was 299,160 K.