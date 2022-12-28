NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) 20 Days SMA touches 3.49%: The odds favor the bear

December 27, 2022, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) trading session started at the price of $4.75, that was 4.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.115 and dropped to $4.688 before settling in for the closing price of $4.71. A 52-week range for NEXT has been $2.08 – $8.95.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.40%. With a float of $135.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 57 employees.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextDecade Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of NextDecade Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to -28.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

Looking closely at NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, NextDecade Corporation’s (NEXT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.11. However, in the short run, NextDecade Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.14. Second resistance stands at $5.34. The third major resistance level sits at $5.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.29.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Key Stats

There are 144,392K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 690.56 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -22,040 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -18,800 K.