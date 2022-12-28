No matter how cynical the overall market is Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) performance over the last week is recorded -1.37%

On December 27, 2022, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) opened at $89.31, lower -2.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $89.50 and dropped to $87.535 before settling in for the closing price of $89.81. Price fluctuations for GOOG have ranged from $83.45 to $152.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.00% at the time writing. With a float of $5.32 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.09 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 186779 workers is very important to gauge.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alphabet Inc. is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 63.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 86,467. In this transaction VP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 855 shares at a rate of $101.13, taking the stock ownership to the 24,908 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s Director sold 360 for $98.48, making the entire transaction worth $35,453. This insider now owns 11,300 shares in total.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.25) by -$0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.95% during the next five years compared to 28.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

The latest stats from [Alphabet Inc., GOOG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 19.85 million was inferior to 28.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.66.

During the past 100 days, Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $95.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $89.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $90.29. The third major resistance level sits at $91.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $86.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $85.18.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Key Stats

There are currently 12,943,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1134.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 257,637 M according to its annual income of 76,033 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 69,092 M and its income totaled 13,910 M.