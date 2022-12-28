No matter how cynical the overall market is, Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) performance over the last week is recorded -3.90%

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.09, plunging -4.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.09 and dropped to $2.95 before settling in for the closing price of $3.09. Within the past 52 weeks, KODK’s price has moved between $3.02 and $7.50.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -6.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 102.80%. With a float of $55.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.26, operating margin of -4.00, and the pretax margin is +2.43.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 29.70%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 48,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.48, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $6.42, making the entire transaction worth $64,200. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +2.09 while generating a return on equity of 3.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Looking closely at Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.12. However, in the short run, Eastman Kodak Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.05. Second resistance stands at $3.14. The third major resistance level sits at $3.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.86. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.77.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 237.18 million based on 79,102K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,150 M and income totals 24,000 K. The company made 289,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.