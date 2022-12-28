No matter how cynical the overall market is Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) performance over the last week is recorded -9.63%

A new trading day began on December 27, 2022, with Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) stock priced at $0.5275, down -2.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.54 and dropped to $0.503 before settling in for the closing price of $0.53. GNUS’s price has ranged from $0.51 to $1.24 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 55.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 84.90%. With a float of $295.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.28 million.

In an organization with 67 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 3,674. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.73, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Director bought 5,460 for $0.69, making the entire transaction worth $3,767. This insider now owns 49,273 shares in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Brands International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6549, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7360. However, in the short run, Genius Brands International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5357. Second resistance stands at $0.5564. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5727. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4987, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4824. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4617.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 166.87 million, the company has a total of 316,730K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,870 K while annual income is -126,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,680 K while its latest quarter income was -11,220 K.