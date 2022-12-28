No matter how cynical the overall market is Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) performance over the last week is recorded -14.27%

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $0.149, down -17.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1496 and dropped to $0.112 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, HLBZ has traded in a range of $0.14-$6.63.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -306.30%. With a float of $82.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 355 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -164.77, operating margin of -457.74, and the pretax margin is -561.95.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Helbiz Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 709,807. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,019,293 shares at a rate of $0.18, taking the stock ownership to the 9,578,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 51,498 for $0.22, making the entire transaction worth $11,330. This insider now owns 51,498 shares in total.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.89. This company achieved a net margin of -560.78 while generating a return on equity of -305.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -306.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02

Technical Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) saw its 5-day average volume 14.16 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Helbiz Inc.’s (HLBZ) raw stochastic average was set at 0.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2232, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9524. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1457 in the near term. At $0.1665, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1833. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1081, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0913. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0705.

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.52 million has total of 93,288K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,830 K in contrast with the sum of -71,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,680 K and last quarter income was -24,560 K.