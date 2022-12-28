Search
Shaun Noe
Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -26.49% last month.

On December 27, 2022, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) opened at $1.18, lower -8.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. Price fluctuations for OCGN have ranged from $1.17 to $5.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.30% at the time writing. With a float of $215.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.59 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 56 workers is very important to gauge.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ocugen Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 37.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 137,007. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 95,809 shares at a rate of $1.43, taking the stock ownership to the 752,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 100,000 for $1.66, making the entire transaction worth $166,000. This insider now owns 752,540 shares in total.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

The latest stats from [Ocugen Inc., OCGN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.15 million was inferior to 7.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Ocugen Inc.’s (OCGN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5474, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2456. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1700. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0500. The third support level lies at $0.9900 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Key Stats

There are currently 218,887K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 259.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -58,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -21,920 K.

