OPEN (Opendoor Technologies Inc.) dropped -4.89 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.01, plunging -4.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.02 and dropped to $0.917 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. Within the past 52 weeks, OPEN’s price has moved between $1.00 and $15.24.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 88.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -138.80%. With a float of $537.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2816 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.10, operating margin of -7.03, and the pretax margin is -8.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 94,747. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 77,827 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,583,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Investment Officer sold 54,858 for $1.32, making the entire transaction worth $72,424. This insider now owns 1,661,029 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -8.25 while generating a return on equity of -34.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Looking closely at Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN), its last 5-days average volume was 39.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 19.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8475, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.8295. However, in the short run, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0211. Second resistance stands at $1.0720. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1241. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9181, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8660. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8151.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 621.24 million based on 634,202K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,021 M and income totals -662,000 K. The company made 3,361 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -928,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.