ORCC (Owl Rock Capital Corporation) climbed 0.84 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

December 27, 2022, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) trading session started at the price of $11.89, that was 0.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.02 and dropped to $11.83 before settling in for the closing price of $11.88. A 52-week range for ORCC has been $10.15 – $15.29.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 104.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 59.70%. With a float of $384.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $393.82 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.03, operating margin of +87.33, and the pretax margin is +64.50.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Owl Rock Capital Corporation is 1.55%, while institutional ownership is 41.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 49,829. In this transaction Vice President of this company bought 3,840 shares at a rate of $12.98, taking the stock ownership to the 38,840 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Vice President bought 29,595 for $13.01, making the entire transaction worth $385,035. This insider now owns 48,435 shares in total.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +64.09 while generating a return on equity of 10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Owl Rock Capital Corporation, ORCC], we can find that recorded value of 2.2 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s (ORCC) raw stochastic average was set at 49.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.13. The third major resistance level sits at $12.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.68.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) Key Stats

There are 393,823K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.65 billion. As of now, sales total 1,021 M while income totals 490,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 314,050 K while its last quarter net income were 146,770 K.