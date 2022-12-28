Proterra Inc. (PTRA) posted a -18.22% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On December 27, 2022, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) opened at $4.00, lower -12.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.04 and dropped to $3.51 before settling in for the closing price of $4.11. Price fluctuations for PTRA have ranged from $4.05 to $10.90 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -112.80% at the time writing. With a float of $220.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.29 million.

The firm has a total of 870 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.84, operating margin of -52.55, and the pretax margin is -102.94.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 393,765. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer, Secy of this company sold 52,446 shares at a rate of $7.51, taking the stock ownership to the 127,125 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer, Secy sold 3,492 for $6.09, making the entire transaction worth $21,266. This insider now owns 127,125 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -102.94 while generating a return on equity of -53.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Proterra Inc. (PTRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Proterra Inc., PTRA], we can find that recorded value of 1.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.24. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.86.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

There are currently 225,500K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 825.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 242,860 K according to its annual income of -250,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 96,220 K and its income totaled -65,060 K.