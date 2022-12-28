QuantumScape Corporation (QS) volume exceeds 6.94 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.53, plunging -7.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.54 and dropped to $5.17 before settling in for the closing price of $5.60. Within the past 52 weeks, QS’s price has moved between $5.41 and $24.77.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.30%. With a float of $262.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 570 employees.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 64,230. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $7.56, taking the stock ownership to the 277,794 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 6,843 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $51,424. This insider now owns 277,794 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 25.70 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) saw its 5-day average volume 8.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 7.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.42 in the near term. At $5.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.68.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.27 billion based on 435,957K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -45,970 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -117,660 K in sales during its previous quarter.