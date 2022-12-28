Quotient Limited (QTNT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 30.19%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1961, soaring 94.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6238 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within the past 52 weeks, QTNT’s price has moved between $0.18 and $105.20.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 11.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.30%. With a float of $3.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.25 million.

In an organization with 450 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.80, operating margin of -269.58, and the pretax margin is -322.40.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quotient Limited is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 892. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,014 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 2 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $1.18, making the entire transaction worth $29,500. This insider now owns 10,578 shares in total.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$9.43) by -$1.38. This company achieved a net margin of -324.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -4.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Quotient Limited (QTNT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -53.33, a number that is poised to hit -4.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -35.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Limited’s (QTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 432.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 211.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9261, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.3278. However, in the short run, Quotient Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5992. Second resistance stands at $0.8284. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0330.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.36 million based on 2,580K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,510 K and income totals -125,130 K. The company made 8,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -45,930 K in sales during its previous quarter.