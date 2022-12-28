Recent developments with Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.13 cents.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $4.76, down -15.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.78 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $4.74. Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has traded in a range of $4.60-$17.59.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -142.20%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19 employees.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 for $9.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,985. This insider now owns 63,643 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -120.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 24.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 1.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.56 in the near term. At $5.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. The third support level lies at $2.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 465.11 million has total of 112,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -18,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,800 K.