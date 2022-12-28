Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Regis Corporation (RGS) is expecting 22.29% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Company News

A new trading day began on December 27, 2022, with Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) stock priced at $1.18, down -2.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $1.21. RGS’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $2.34 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -26.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.90%. With a float of $40.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.05 million.

The firm has a total of 608 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.98, operating margin of -6.17, and the pretax margin is -16.10.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of Regis Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 38.50%.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 121.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Regis Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of Regis Corporation (RGS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Regis Corporation, RGS], we can find that recorded value of 0.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Regis Corporation’s (RGS) raw stochastic average was set at 47.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2152, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2038. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9367.

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.74 million, the company has a total of 45,537K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 275,970 K while annual income is -85,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 61,870 K while its latest quarter income was 1,470 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

Can Baker Hughes Company’s (BKR) hike of 3.93% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $29.40, up 0.93% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Vir Biotechnology Inc. (VIR) kicked off at the price of $25.10: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $25.97, plunging -2.45% from the previous trading...
Read more

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) plunged -3.49 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
December 27, 2022, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) trading session started at the price of $7.73, that was -3.49% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.