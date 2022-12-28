Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) plunged -1.30 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On December 27, 2022, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) opened at $14.49, lower -1.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.69 and dropped to $14.07 before settling in for the closing price of $14.60. Price fluctuations for RLAY have ranged from $12.65 to $35.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -49.40% at the time writing. With a float of $115.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.89 million.

In an organization with 320 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -29.58, operating margin of -7464.74, and the pretax margin is -12012.94.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 560,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 28,000 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 254,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s President and CEO sold 14,000 for $20.18, making the entire transaction worth $282,520. This insider now owns 254,554 shares in total.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.71) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -12012.94 while generating a return on equity of -43.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1064.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s (RLAY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.41. However, in the short run, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.71. Second resistance stands at $15.01. The third major resistance level sits at $15.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.77. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.47.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Key Stats

There are currently 120,895K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,030 K according to its annual income of -363,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 340 K and its income totaled -84,170 K.