Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,058 M

Company News

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $76.65, down -1.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.92 and dropped to $73.93 before settling in for the closing price of $77.70. Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has traded in a range of $69.29-$247.20.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 26.80%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 94.30%. With a float of $140.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6617 workers is very important to gauge.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Spotify Technology S.A. is 27.18%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$1 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.84) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 70.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.11, a number that is poised to hit -1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

The latest stats from [Spotify Technology S.A., SPOT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.46 million was inferior to 2.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.59.

During the past 100 days, Spotify Technology S.A.’s (SPOT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.78. The third major resistance level sits at $80.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.67.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.83 billion has total of 192,152K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,438 M in contrast with the sum of -40,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,058 M and last quarter income was -167,200 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Subscribe

 

