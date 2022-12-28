SPRU (Spruce Power Holding Corporatio) dropped -8.14 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 27, 2022, with Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) stock priced at $0.95, down -8.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.96 and dropped to $0.87 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. SPRU’s price has ranged from $0.69 to $3.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 127.00%. With a float of $93.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 177 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 64,158. In this transaction Director of this company bought 77,523 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 187,515 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s President bought 10,000 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $9,000. This insider now owns 1,637,112 shares in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (SPRU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.82 million, its volume of 0.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Power Holding Corporatio’s (SPRU) raw stochastic average was set at 22.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8906, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2411. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9335 in the near term. At $0.9918, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0235. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8435, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8118. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7535.

Spruce Power Holding Corporatio (NYSE: SPRU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 125.74 million, the company has a total of 144,121K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 15,600 K while annual income is 28,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,360 K while its latest quarter income was -22,010 K.