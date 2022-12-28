The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) with a beta value of 1.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On December 27, 2022, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) opened at $0.1797, lower -4.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.1616 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for WTER have ranged from $0.14 to $1.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 36.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -69.10% at the time writing. With a float of $137.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.10, operating margin of -64.36, and the pretax margin is -65.32.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 120,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 180,000 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -65.32 while generating a return on equity of -689.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 1.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (WTER) raw stochastic average was set at 5.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2404, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4707. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1777 in the near term. At $0.1880, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1961. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1593, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1512. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1409.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Key Stats

There are currently 147,930K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60,600 K according to its annual income of -39,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 19,570 K and its income totaled -8,400 K.