The Southern Company (SO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 23,113 M

On December 27, 2022, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) opened at $71.75, higher 0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.43 and dropped to $71.4001 before settling in for the closing price of $71.74. Price fluctuations for SO have ranged from $60.71 to $80.57 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 3.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

In an organization with 27300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 100,816. In this transaction EVP and CIO of this company sold 1,475 shares at a rate of $68.35, taking the stock ownership to the 38,441 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 14,500 for $64.74, making the entire transaction worth $938,730. This insider now owns 115,284 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.33) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.68% during the next five years compared to -2.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.38 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 58.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.87. However, in the short run, The Southern Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.67. Second resistance stands at $73.06. The third major resistance level sits at $73.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.61.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,088,673K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 77.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,113 M according to its annual income of 2,408 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,378 M and its income totaled 1,475 M.