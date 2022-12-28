The Western Union Company (WU)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On December 27, 2022, The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) opened at $13.87, higher 0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.91 and dropped to $13.77 before settling in for the closing price of $13.83. Price fluctuations for WU have ranged from $12.27 to $20.40 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.90% at the time writing. With a float of $383.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.36, operating margin of +23.63, and the pretax margin is +18.30.

The Western Union Company (WU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 99,463. In this transaction Non-Executive Chairman of this company bought 7,745 shares at a rate of $12.84, taking the stock ownership to the 167,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s Interim Chief Legal Officer sold 587 for $17.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,214. This insider now owns 14,221 shares in total.

The Western Union Company (WU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.41) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +15.76 while generating a return on equity of 297.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.05% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) saw its 5-day average volume 4.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, The Western Union Company’s (WU) raw stochastic average was set at 34.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.91 in the near term. At $13.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.63.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Key Stats

There are currently 386,171K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.26 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,071 M according to its annual income of 805,800 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,090 M and its income totaled 173,900 K.