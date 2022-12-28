Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 10.64% last month.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $65.14, soaring 0.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.27 and dropped to $63.94 before settling in for the closing price of $64.27. Within the past 52 weeks, TW’s price has moved between $51.47 and $102.33.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 16.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 23.90%. With a float of $110.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $205.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1046 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.09, operating margin of +32.97, and the pretax margin is +34.37.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tradeweb Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 1,560,832. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $62.43, taking the stock ownership to the 63,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 2,306 for $63.69, making the entire transaction worth $146,869. This insider now owns 42,310 shares in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.07 while generating a return on equity of 5.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.56% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

The latest stats from [Tradeweb Markets Inc., TW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.07 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) raw stochastic average was set at 55.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $65.85. The third major resistance level sits at $66.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.19. The third support level lies at $62.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.81 billion based on 234,359K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,076 M and income totals 226,830 K. The company made 287,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 69,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.