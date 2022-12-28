TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) is -11.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.09, plunging -2.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.11 and dropped to $10.81 before settling in for the closing price of $11.13. Within the past 52 weeks, TPVG’s price has moved between $10.17 and $18.14.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 24.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 114.20%. With a float of $34.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.28 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.22, operating margin of +140.39, and the pretax margin is +113.60.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 19, was worth 11,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $11.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,733 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Director bought 2,764 for $10.84, making the entire transaction worth $29,966. This insider now owns 2,764 shares in total.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +113.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to 29.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) Trading Performance Indicators

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG)

The latest stats from [TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., TPVG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was superior to 0.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s (TPVG) raw stochastic average was set at 15.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.22. The third major resistance level sits at $11.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.62. The third support level lies at $10.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 379.73 million based on 35,282K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 87,390 K and income totals 76,560 K. The company made 29,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 430 K in sales during its previous quarter.