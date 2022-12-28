UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 20 Days SMA touches -0.46%: The odds favor the bear

On December 27, 2022, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) opened at $533.93, higher 0.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $535.84 and dropped to $529.845 before settling in for the closing price of $531.31. Price fluctuations for UNH have ranged from $445.73 to $558.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 9.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.80% at the time writing. With a float of $929.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $935.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 350000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 244,035. In this transaction EVP Chief People Officer of this company sold 450 shares at a rate of $542.30, taking the stock ownership to the 8,736 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s EVP Chief People Officer sold 616 for $535.00, making the entire transaction worth $329,560. This insider now owns 8,463 shares in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.42) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +6.01 while generating a return on equity of 25.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.22% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.41, a number that is poised to hit 5.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.12 million, its volume of 1.8 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.90.

During the past 100 days, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 62.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $533.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $518.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $535.27 in the near term. At $538.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $541.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $529.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $526.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $523.28.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

There are currently 934,349K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 493.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 287,597 M according to its annual income of 17,285 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,894 M and its income totaled 5,262 M.