WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) is -64.17% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $0.1021, up 11.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1079 and dropped to $0.0955 before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. Over the past 52 weeks, WISA has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.58.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 38.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.40%. With a float of $15.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.50, operating margin of -175.98, and the pretax margin is -180.68.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of WiSA Technologies Inc. is 5.50%, while institutional ownership is 14.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 884. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 8,335 shares at a rate of $0.11, taking the stock ownership to the 574,189 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s insider sold 1,596 for $0.11, making the entire transaction worth $169. This insider now owns 88,191 shares in total.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -180.71 while generating a return on equity of -97.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA)

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) saw its 5-day average volume 11.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, WiSA Technologies Inc.’s (WISA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2855, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6657. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1106 in the near term. At $0.1155, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1230. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0982, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0907. The third support level lies at $0.0858 if the price breaches the second support level.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.89 million has total of 17,119K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,540 K in contrast with the sum of -11,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 940 K and last quarter income was -4,650 K.