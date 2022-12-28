ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -32.43% last month.

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) stock priced at $0.51, down -0.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.55 and dropped to $0.49 before settling in for the closing price of $0.50. CNET’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $1.26 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 6.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 65.50%. With a float of $28.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.83 million.

In an organization with 85 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.57, operating margin of -28.71, and the pretax margin is -5.31.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 20.29%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -5.82 while generating a return on equity of -16.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 13.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7219, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6568. However, in the short run, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5367. Second resistance stands at $0.5733. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4533. The third support level lies at $0.4167 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.10 million, the company has a total of 35,828K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,330 K while annual income is -2,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,220 K while its latest quarter income was -2,840 K.