1.64% percent quarterly performance for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is not indicative of the underlying story

December 27, 2022, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) trading session started at the price of $9.34, that was -0.96% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.45 and dropped to $9.19 before settling in for the closing price of $9.38. A 52-week range for HAYW has been $7.97 – $26.42.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 215.10%. With a float of $209.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.91 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.57, operating margin of +23.76, and the pretax margin is +18.56.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hayward Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 27,873,589. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,826,936 shares at a rate of $9.86, taking the stock ownership to the 22,901,636 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,173,064 for $9.86, making the entire transaction worth $51,006,411. This insider now owns 2,436,489 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.35) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.5 million, its volume of 1.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc.’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 28.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.43 in the near term. At $9.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.91.

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

There are 211,277K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.94 billion. As of now, sales total 1,402 M while income totals 203,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 245,270 K while its last quarter net income were 23,090 K.