$851.64K in average volume shows that Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is heading in the right direction

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.72, plunging -3.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.82 and dropped to $11.27 before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. Within the past 52 weeks, ATEC’s price has moved between $5.73 and $13.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 15.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.30%. With a float of $68.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.86, operating margin of -44.76, and the pretax margin is -59.27.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alphatec Holdings Inc. is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 51.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 529,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $10.59, taking the stock ownership to the 497,974 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s EVP, SALES sold 10,000 for $9.88, making the entire transaction worth $98,800. This insider now owns 556,983 shares in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -59.34 while generating a return on equity of -110.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Looking closely at Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (ATEC) raw stochastic average was set at 90.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.14. However, in the short run, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.69. Second resistance stands at $12.03. The third major resistance level sits at $12.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.59.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.19 billion based on 105,058K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 243,210 K and income totals -144,330 K. The company made 89,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.