Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) as it 5-day change was -34.51%

Company News

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) open the trading on December 28, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.47% to $1.67. During the day, the stock rose to $1.90 and sunk to $1.61 before settling in for the price of $1.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PIII posted a 52-week range of $1.70-$8.49.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $25.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $436.92 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.3257, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.1599.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 500 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.82, operating margin was -29.49 and Pretax Margin of -32.06.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.97%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 28, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 15,000 shares at the rate of 4.83, making the entire transaction reach 72,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,545,264.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -24.55 while generating a return on equity of -114.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45.

In the same vein, PIII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

[P3 Health Partners Inc., PIII] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.3836.

Raw Stochastic average of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.40% that was lower than 92.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

