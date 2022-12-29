Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) as it 5-day change was 33.33%

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 28, 2022, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) set off with pace as it heaved 4.26% to $1.96. During the day, the stock rose to $2.0437 and sunk to $1.7104 before settling in for the price of $1.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLNO posted a 52-week range of $0.85-$7.79.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1517, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2841.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 38.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 26, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 22,681 shares at the rate of 2.41, making the entire transaction reach 54,675 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 466,666. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25, Company’s 10% Owner sold 8,394 for 2.42, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 20,345. This particular insider is now the holder of 489,347 in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.9) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -97.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, SLNO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Soleno Therapeutics Inc., SLNO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.26 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.55 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.3008.

Raw Stochastic average of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.02%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 322.51% that was higher than 153.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

