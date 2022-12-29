Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Open at price of $2.20: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) started the day on December 28, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.36% at $2.17. During the day, the stock rose to $2.225 and sunk to $2.16 before settling in for the price of $2.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENIC posted a 52-week range of $0.98-$2.24.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 267.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.38 billion, simultaneously with a float of $496.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.57.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2248 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.67, operating margin was +11.49 and Pretax Margin of +3.98.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$15.79) by $7.79. This company achieved a net margin of +3.01 while generating a return on equity of 2.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 90.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 267.40% and is forecasted to reach 250.43 in the upcoming year.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.00, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65.

In the same vein, ENIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.15, a figure that is expected to reach 45.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 250.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.5 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.89% that was lower than 62.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.