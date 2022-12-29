FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) volume hits 0.63 million: A New Opening for Investors

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) flaunted slowness of -5.34% at $33.12, as the Stock market unbolted on December 28, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $34.00 and sunk to $32.51 before settling in for the price of $34.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLNG posted a 52-week range of $16.40-$38.24.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.76 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.64.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8 workers. It has generated 369,142,759 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 174,340,224. The stock had 23.70 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.87, operating margin was +58.57 and Pretax Margin of +47.26.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the FLEX LNG Ltd. industry. FLEX LNG Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 47.19%, in contrast to 25.24% institutional ownership.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +47.23 while generating a return on equity of 18.60.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.84.

In the same vein, FLNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.06.

Technical Analysis of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [FLEX LNG Ltd., FLNG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.28% While, its Average True Range was 1.42.

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.68% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.42% that was lower than 53.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.