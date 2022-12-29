Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.28, plunging -0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.28 and dropped to $13.14 before settling in for the closing price of $13.24. Within the past 52 weeks, GBDC’s price has moved between $11.94 and $16.23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 23.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -55.60%. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 725 workers is very important to gauge.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 5.49%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 139,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 61,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chairman sold 1,250,000 for $15.72, making the entire transaction worth $19,650,000. This insider now owns 1,177,547 shares in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

The latest stats from [Golub Capital BDC Inc., GBDC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was inferior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 48.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.33. The third major resistance level sits at $13.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.95.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.20 billion based on 170,896K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 387,800 K and income totals 153,440 K. The company made 119,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.