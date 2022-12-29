JFrog Ltd. (FROG) volume hits 0.44 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on December 28, 2022, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.91% to $20.31. During the day, the stock rose to $20.51 and sunk to $19.62 before settling in for the price of $19.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FROG posted a 52-week range of $16.36-$31.70.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -563.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.19.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. JFrog Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director sold 45,000 shares at the rate of 23.35, making the entire transaction reach 1,050,832 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,522,134. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 200 for 25.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,008. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,401,342 in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -563.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.93.

In the same vein, FROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [JFrog Ltd., FROG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.35 million was lower the volume of 0.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.41% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.80% that was lower than 58.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.