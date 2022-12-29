No matter how cynical the overall market is The Lion Electric Company (LEV) performance over the last week is recorded 7.61%

On December 27, 2022, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) opened at $2.04, lower -1.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.05 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Price fluctuations for LEV have ranged from $1.83 to $10.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.30% at the time writing. With a float of $96.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

In an organization with 1350 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 54.86%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Lion Electric Company (LEV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.6 million. That was better than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 3.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.60. However, in the short run, The Lion Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.03. Second resistance stands at $2.09. The third major resistance level sits at $2.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.85.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are currently 194,712K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 428.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 57,710 K according to its annual income of -43,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 40,980 K and its income totaled -17,200 K.