Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $219.27K

Company News

As on December 28, 2022, NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) started slowly as it slid -19.30% to $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $10.1395 and sunk to $7.70 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NUZE posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$5.05.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 33.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -55.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -65.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3205, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9651.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 20 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -4.16, operating margin was -923.83 and Pretax Margin of -962.91.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. NuZee Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.47%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -962.91 while generating a return on equity of -199.46.

NuZee Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -65.40%.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NuZee Inc. (NUZE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.87.

In the same vein, NUZE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66.

Technical Analysis of NuZee Inc. (NUZE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NuZee Inc., NUZE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.36 million was better the volume of 0.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.0473.

Raw Stochastic average of NuZee Inc. (NUZE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 5.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 136.35% that was higher than 111.38% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

