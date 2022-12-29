Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) with a beta value of 0.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Company News

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) kicked off on December 27, 2022, at the price of $6.45, up 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.52 and dropped to $6.20 before settling in for the closing price of $6.45. Over the past 52 weeks, LPRO has traded in a range of $6.11-$24.99.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 205.60%. With a float of $112.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.23 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 132 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.37, operating margin of +69.69, and the pretax margin is +88.65.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corporation is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +67.74 while generating a return on equity of 157.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 16.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.9 million, its volume of 1.0 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 6.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.59 in the near term. At $6.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.95.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 817.19 million has total of 126,300K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 215,660 K in contrast with the sum of 146,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50,660 K and last quarter income was 24,530 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...
Trading Directions

5 Best Stocks to Trade in Premarket Movers Today

0
Pre-market is a period of time where trading activity...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is -7.57% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) on December 27, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.20. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, ChampionX Corporation (CHX) performance over the last week is recorded 4.46%

Shaun Noe -
December 27, 2022, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) trading session started at the price of $28.69. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.00...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is The Lion Electric Company (LEV) performance over the last week is recorded 7.61%

Sana Meer -
On December 27, 2022, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) opened at $2.04, lower -1.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.