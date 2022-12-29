Search
PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) return on Assets touches -1,154.19: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Top Picks

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) established initial surge of 13.25% at $1.88, as the Stock market unbolted on December 28, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.88 and sunk to $1.66 before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PXMD posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$10.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.0566.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the PaxMedica Inc. industry. PaxMedica Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 76.80%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 30, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 95,000 shares at the rate of 5.25, making the entire transaction reach 498,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,336,745. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 30, Company’s 10% Owner bought 95,000 for 5.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 498,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,336,745 in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

PaxMedica Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.00%.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37.

In the same vein, PXMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.28.

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [PaxMedica Inc., PXMD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.3146.

