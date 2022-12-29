Regency Centers Corporation (REG) PE Ratio stood at $23.26: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on December 28, 2022, Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) started slowly as it slid -1.53% to $61.65. During the day, the stock rose to $62.98 and sunk to $61.54 before settling in for the price of $62.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REG posted a 52-week range of $51.97-$78.78.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 699.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $169.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.32.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Senior Managing Director sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 66.11, making the entire transaction reach 198,330 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,786. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Senior Managing Director sold 4,330 for 69.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 302,275. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,178 in total.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 699.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Regency Centers Corporation (REG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.26, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.48.

In the same vein, REG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Regency Centers Corporation, REG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.62 million was lower the volume of 0.96 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.76% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Regency Centers Corporation (REG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.38% that was lower than 29.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.