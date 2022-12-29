RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) went down -1.90% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on December 28, 2022, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) started slowly as it slid -1.90% to $10.30. During the day, the stock rose to $10.59 and sunk to $10.24 before settling in for the price of $10.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLJ posted a 52-week range of $9.84-$15.45.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 22.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $160.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $158.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.25.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 76 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -0.32, operating margin was -6.37 and Pretax Margin of -39.44.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry. RLJ Lodging Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 23, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 10.47, making the entire transaction reach 52,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,635. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 18, Company’s Director sold 40,000 for 14.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 576,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 62,674 in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -38.85 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 22.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.50.

In the same vein, RLJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RLJ Lodging Trust, RLJ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.68 million was better the volume of 1.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.59% that was lower than 36.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.