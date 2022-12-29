Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) last month volatility was 8.05%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) flaunted slowness of -1.16% at $0.43, as the Stock market unbolted on December 28, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.44 and sunk to $0.431 before settling in for the price of $0.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIOX posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$1.52.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -58.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $73.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3273, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.3791.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sio Gene Therapies Inc. industry. Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.55%, in contrast to 30.10% institutional ownership.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -78.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -58.00%.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, SIOX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68.

Technical Analysis of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sio Gene Therapies Inc., SIOX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.56 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.0233.

Raw Stochastic average of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.12% that was higher than 62.42% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.