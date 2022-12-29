So-Young International Inc. (SY) EPS is poised to hit 0.74 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) started the day on December 28, 2022, with a price decrease of -16.43% at $1.17. During the day, the stock rose to $1.42 and sunk to $1.15 before settling in for the price of $1.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SY posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$3.39.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 103.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -247.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $107.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7556, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0281.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. So-Young International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.88%, in contrast to 81.80% institutional ownership.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

So-Young International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -247.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for So-Young International Inc. (SY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.51.

In the same vein, SY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.74 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.79% While, its Average True Range was 0.1648.

Raw Stochastic average of So-Young International Inc. (SY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.75% that was higher than 92.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.