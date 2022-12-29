Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) last month performance of 5.95% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) flaunted slowness of -1.80% at $61.06, as the Stock market unbolted on December 28, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $62.35 and sunk to $60.95 before settling in for the price of $62.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SCCO posted a 52-week range of $42.42-$79.32.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 15.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 34.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $773.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $56.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $56.20.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 14700 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.61, operating margin was +55.47 and Pretax Margin of +52.10.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Southern Copper Corporation industry. Southern Copper Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Chairman of the Board sold 200,000 shares at the rate of 74.94, making the entire transaction reach 14,987,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 374,966. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10, Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 100,000 for 74.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,497,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 574,966 in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.99) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +31.07 while generating a return on equity of 44.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.30% and is forecasted to reach 2.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 34.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.37, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.68.

In the same vein, SCCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.32, a figure that is expected to reach 0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Southern Copper Corporation, SCCO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.45% While, its Average True Range was 1.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 47.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.48% that was lower than 43.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.