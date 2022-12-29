Search
Steve Mayer
Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) 14-day ATR is 0.04: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) open the trading on December 28, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.04% to $0.28. During the day, the stock rose to $0.28 and sunk to $0.2311 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ANY posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$3.81.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -45.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 70.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $67.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3656, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8373.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Sphere 3D Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.44%, in contrast to 7.90% institutional ownership.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sphere 3D Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 70.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.28.

In the same vein, ANY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.30.

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

[Sphere 3D Corp., ANY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.0376.

Raw Stochastic average of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.76%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 32.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 105.08% that was higher than 75.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

