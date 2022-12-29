SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) EPS growth this year is 27.60%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 28, 2022, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.09% to $50.68. During the day, the stock rose to $51.93 and sunk to $50.68 before settling in for the price of $51.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SSNC posted a 52-week range of $45.25-$84.85.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 27.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 27.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $253.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.83 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $51.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $58.83.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 24900 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.95, operating margin was +25.03 and Pretax Margin of +20.53.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 12, this organization’s President & COO sold 73,232 shares at the rate of 62.50, making the entire transaction reach 4,577,146 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 11, Company’s President & COO sold 46,700 for 63.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,944,902. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,000 in total.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.18) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.84 while generating a return on equity of 13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 27.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 36.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.39, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.22.

In the same vein, SSNC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.61, a figure that is expected to reach 1.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)

Going through the that latest performance of [SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., SSNC]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.1 million was inferior to the volume of 1.45 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.96% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.14% that was lower than 31.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.