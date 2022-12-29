The key reasons why Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) is -59.00% away from 52-week high?

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) started the day on December 28, 2022, with a price decrease of -6.49% at $49.55. During the day, the stock rose to $52.70 and sunk to $49.17 before settling in for the price of $52.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPI posted a 52-week range of $49.27-$120.86.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 113.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $815.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.48.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 83.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s President & CEO sold 3,750 shares at the rate of 64.46, making the entire transaction reach 241,725 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 103,157. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 01, Company’s President & CEO sold 3,750 for 66.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 248,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 106,907 in total.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $5.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $6.22) by -$0.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 113.40% and is forecasted to reach 31.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.16, and its Beta score is 3.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 0.88.

In the same vein, LPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 42.70, a figure that is expected to reach 4.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 31.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.11% While, its Average True Range was 2.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.56% that was lower than 66.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.