The key reasons why Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) is -26.86% away from 52-week high?

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.10% at $10.13, before settling in for the price of $10.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRK posted a 52-week range of $9.38-$13.85.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $87.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $883.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.83.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Vice President bought 42,174 shares at the rate of 10.68, making the entire transaction reach 450,528 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 42,174. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 13, Company’s Vice President sold 42,639 for 9.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 420,847. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.50.

In the same vein, NRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08.

Technical Analysis of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NRK), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.12.

Raw Stochastic average of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.85% that was lower than 14.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.